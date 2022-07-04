4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $849,888

Exceptional 360 degree views from every angle of this custom elevated ranch home situated on 1.79 acres. An oversized wrap around deck with hot tub offers breathtaking scenery of multiple mountain ranges, big open Montana sky and the bustling city and night lights of Billings. Exterior walls are concrete & foam block construction – providing soundproof, strength and energy saving insulation. Gather in the great room w/15 ft ceilings, expansive kitchen w/10 x 4 ft island, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, open living and dining areas. Master is located on main floor w/jetted soaker tub, tile shower and an oversized walk-in wardrobe closet, custom cabinets and island. A 3 car garage with a 1428 sq.ft. bonus room that has been sheet rocked, could be a perfect office, game room or ??. Just 10 minutes from downtown Billings, hospitals, restaurants and entertainment. See Video https://vimeo.com/698781493