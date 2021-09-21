Built by Dan Fleury, this majestic 2-story is classic in design, upgraded with custom finishes throughout and maintained to perfection. Fantastic location on a quiet cul-de-sac in an established Heights neighborhood and situated (on a double lot) to take advantage of the beautiful views of the Alkali Creek valley. In addition to the oversized 3-car garage, there’s a secondary garage (19x32) that's heated and finished in a complimentary style to the home. The versatile space can be used for extra parking, storage for “toys”, workshop, home gym & more. Home has formal and informal dining and living rooms, large foyer with curved staircase, main-floor office with beautiful views, fantastic master suite with sitting area and large bathroom with walk-in shower, fun bsmt bar/entertainment area, and so much more. New windows, siding and roof in 2021. SEE VIRTUAL TOUR https://vimeo.com/597351637
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $849,900
