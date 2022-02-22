4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $875,000

MAGNIFICENT custom home in premier west end neighborhood! Personal home of top Billings builder, first time on the market! Expansive and thoughtful floor plan with soaring ceilings, huge windows, large covered patio and daylight basement. Designer finishes including granite and quartz countertops, abundant tile, engineered hardwood, custom cabinets throughout, and stained ceiling beams in the raised living room ceiling. Huge kitchen island, walk-in pantry, main floor laundry, and powder bath. Zoned heating and cooling system, 10' and 12' main floor ceilings, 9' basement ceilings, and oversized 3 car garage. All this inside a elegant front façade on a magnificently landscaped and fully fenced lot within a 2 min walk to the neighborhood park. Each feature and finish of this stunner is sure to delight discerning buyers. Come have a look!