MAGNIFICENT custom home in premier west end neighborhood! Personal home of top Billings builder, first time on the market! Expansive and thoughtful floor plan with soaring ceilings, huge windows, large covered patio and daylight basement. Designer finishes including granite and quartz countertops, abundant tile, engineered hardwood, custom cabinets throughout, and stained ceiling beams in the raised living room ceiling. Huge kitchen island, walk-in pantry, main floor laundry, and powder bath. Zoned heating and cooling system, 10' and 12' main floor ceilings, 9' basement ceilings, and oversized 3 car garage. All this inside a elegant front façade on a magnificently landscaped and fully fenced lot within a 2 min walk to the neighborhood park. Each feature and finish of this stunner is sure to delight discerning buyers. Come have a look!
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cops started the violent confrontation at Billings bar in January, says one of the men involved who is filing a lawsuit.
The man shot dead by a Billings police officer Tuesday night has been identified at Raymond D. Depree Jr. of Billings.
A Billings Police Department officer responding to a report of a man with a gun shot and killed the man Tuesday night at about 8 p.m.
A heavy winter storm that blew into south central Montana late Sunday night dropped a significant amount of snow, causing slippery roads and f…
The Biden administration and state officials are bracing for a great unwinding: millions of people losing their Medicaid benefits when the pan…
In the minutes before Billings Police Officer Brett Hilde shot and killed a 40-year-old man Tuesday night, the man had already pointed a gun at a passing motorist and at a group of people mingling in the front yard of a home.
Rimrock Mall is under new management after Starwood Capital, the mall's previous owner, worked out a deal with its bank to transfer ownership and avoid foreclosure.
Editor's note: This letter from former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot to GOP National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is published with the author's…
At least 22 teachers at Billings Central Catholic High School have signed a letter supporting Shel Hanser, the school’s longtime principal who…
The designation is "the most serious deficiency type" that carries serious sanctions for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.