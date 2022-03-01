 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $899,900

Rare find! 2001 Parade Home, nicely situated on a corner lot in the beautiful Forest Park Subdivision! Handsomely appointed details, Chef’s kitchen w/ stainless Viking Appliances, Island Gas Cooktop, hood, quartz countertops, loads of storage, 2 pantry’s! Master Suite w/patio access, bathroom has dual sinks, separate shower/bath, walk-in closet. Custom front door, office off entry. Recently upgraded to ground source heat/main level. Radiant/boiler heat in basement. Theater Room. 2 sheds. & more!

