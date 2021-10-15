Beautifully maintained spacious home on large fenced lot has room for entertaining. There is a wood deck off of every entrance of the home. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air. New flooring in kitchen and new carpet in 3 bedrooms. Kitchen has a large food pantry and Island. New skylight was added in Master bathroom. Close to shops and schools. Enjoy the community pond and park right out your front door! All appliances stay including washer, dryer and freezer in laundry room. 1 of the sheds will also convey with home. Carpets will be stretched prior to closing. Offers will need to be contingent upon application approval from park management. Call/text Stacy to show 406-671-6604
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $95,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The surge of COVID-19 in Montana continues to swell.
The property is listed for sale at $14.75 million.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
A University of Montana computer science professor has been put on paid leave pending an investigation spurred by reporting by the Montana Kaimin.
A GoFundMe page set up for a Washington woman who was severely burned after jumping into a Yellowstone National Park hot spring to rescue her …
-
- 6 min to read
The recovery of elk populations in Montana has now led many of the state’s hunters and landowners to a crossroads, a divisive debate over how best to manage this wildlife wealth.
Kanye West’s ranch is now for sale, symbolizing the likely final page in the hip-hop and fashion mogul’s saga in Cody.
Gabby Petito died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming.
“I am personally disgusted by the homophobic and misogynistic views that were reported in the Montana Kaimin," said UM President Seth Bodnar on Monday.
- Updated
DILLON — A judge sentenced 21-year-old Sandy Rose Moore to 40 years in the Montana Women’s Prison on Tuesday for strangling an older boyfriend to death in a rental home they shared here.