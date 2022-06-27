4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $950,000

Proposed New Construction by Ban Construction in The Nines Subdivision. Approx. 3100 sq. ft. home with 4 beds and 2.5 baths located on Lot 17, Block 2 at The Nines. This beautiful modern design home will have custom finishes. Meet with the builder and discuss what finishes you'd like to include. The options are endless. The Nines Subdivision will have a clubhouse, community pool, and basketball court. Great school district. Other lots available too. Pics are of a similar home and are subject to change.