Feast your eyes on this custom crafted elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath home sitting on 1.79 acres. Showcasing breathtaking panromantic views of Red Lodge mountains & the Billings city scape. This home features radiant floor heating, custom cabinetry, large kitchen w/ Quartz counter tops 10ft x 4ft kitchen island, w/ 15ft ceilings in the great room area. Jetted soaker tub, walk-in tile shower & a walk-in closet w/ custom island & cabinetry in the Master Bath. Oversize 3 car garage w/ bonus room above, featuring French doors onto a view filled elevated deck. Exterior walls are foam block/concrete construction for additional strength, insulating factors & sound, w/ an over size wrap around covered deck on the West, North & East side of home, hosting a soothing hot tub as you relax looking at the night stars. 10 minutes from Billings downtown for your shopping needs, restaurants & hospitals.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Blue Angels are returning to Billings.
The Billings man responsible for defrauding a Canadian Bank of $43 million has been sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge in New York.
Buffalo Block Steakhouse inside the historic Rex Hotel in downtown Billings has its eye on another of the city's culinary institutions.
A Miles City man died Thursday after the pick-up truck in which he was traveling went off the road in Treasure County earlier in the week.
The married couple killed Monday in Valley County when a train struck their pickup truck at a railroad crossing have been identified.
Montana's only medical program designed specifically for COVID patients with long-term symptoms is in Great Falls.
A vehicle smashed into an apartment at 24 Broadwater Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night in Billings, with the vehicle ending up compl…
A fire at a home on the West End of Billings on Friday morning sent one person to the hospital.
“The bottom line is that for us to best do our jobs, we need you to be doing yours,” the superintendents wrote in the letter.
The body of a man at the base of the Rims is being investigated Monday night by Billings Police.