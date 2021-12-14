4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $995,000

Feast your eyes on this custom crafted elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath home sitting on 1.79 acres. Showcasing breathtaking panromantic views of Red Lodge mountains & the Billings city scape. This home features radiant floor heating, custom cabinetry, large kitchen w/ Quartz counter tops 10ft x 4ft kitchen island, w/ 15ft ceilings in the great room area. Jetted soaker tub, walk-in tile shower & a walk-in closet w/ custom island & cabinetry in the Master Bath. Oversize 3 car garage w/ bonus room above, featuring French doors onto a view filled elevated deck. Exterior walls are foam block/concrete construction for additional strength, insulating factors & sound, w/ an over size wrap around covered deck on the West, North & East side of home, hosting a soothing hot tub as you relax looking at the night stars. 10 minutes from Billings downtown for your shopping needs, restaurants & hospitals.