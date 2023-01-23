4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $998,000

Your own private oasis with excellent location to many of Billing’s amenities. Stunning rim views from your private yard and throughout the home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms, exercise room, storage and 3 car garage. Architect designed with many entertaining areas both inside and outside. Main floor owner’s suite with private deck, laundry, living room, dining room, kitchen with walk in pantry. Two bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Basement family room, bedroom, full bath, exercise room and storage. Home sits on over an acre and two lots. See video tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ev7M1yDru5v