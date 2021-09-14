4 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $1,200,000

Boutique chemical free orchard and 50 plus irrigated farm ground currently in hay with wholesale/retail/lease in place . Large local customer base already in place. Easy access to Red Lodge ski area. Grow ½ the year Ski ½ of the year. 3800 square ft architecturally designed energy efficient home perfect for a Bed and Breakfast and or a tranquil wedding venue. Easily convert to off grid/homesteaders paradise. Stunning mountain views of the Beartooth mountains and east side of Yellowstone Park. Easy access to Yellowstone Park. Conveniently located between Billings Montana and Cody Wyo. Great horse property! CLICK ON THE VIRTUAL LINK FOR COMPLETE DIGITAL BROCHURE WITH PICTURES!