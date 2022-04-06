4 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $475,000

Fantastic horse property with 2 wells, great tasting water and land with no restrictions! Tucked in off the highway surrounded by a fenced parcel to call your own with views of the mountains and across from the Clark's Fork River. Have your chickens with the rustic chicken coop, enjoy the mature trees and the beautiful green lawn this home has. 2 grain bins perfect for your mini farm or using some fun Pinterest Gazebo ideas. Oversized detached shop/garage with lots of room to tinker with all of your projects and have room to park your rigs as well. So many updates has been done to this home including all new windows on the main floor as well as new siding with insulation, panoramic views of the mountains . Enjoy the newly remodeled bathroom, farmhouse cute touches. One Hour commute from Billings/Cody/20 min to Red Lodge/short drive to Yellowstone Park! Flexible on showings so come see!