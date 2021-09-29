4 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $489,900

Amazing one of a kind horse property in Bridger Mt. Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with 3.283 irrigated acres. Property includes a Loafing shed, stall, and tack room. The Round pen is all set up and ready for your horses. There is also a nice riding area and irrigated horse pasture that is completely fenced, The electric and plumbing have been updated. The roof, siding, front door and garage door were all new this year. On a clear day you have an amazing view of the Pryor Mountains from your back yard. This is an extremely rare property. Easy to show and sellers are Motivated.