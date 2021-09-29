 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $489,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $489,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $489,900

Amazing one of a kind horse property in Bridger Mt. Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with 3.283 irrigated acres. Property includes a Loafing shed, stall, and tack room. The Round pen is all set up and ready for your horses. There is also a nice riding area and irrigated horse pasture that is completely fenced, The electric and plumbing have been updated. The roof, siding, front door and garage door were all new this year. On a clear day you have an amazing view of the Pryor Mountains from your back yard. This is an extremely rare property. Easy to show and sellers are Motivated.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More felony assault charges filed after Virginia City bar fight
State & Regional

More felony assault charges filed after Virginia City bar fight

Three more men face felony assault charges in Madison County tied to a bloody bar fight in Virginia City on the night of July 10 that seriously injured a husband and wife from Gallatin County. Another defendant was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault for his alleged role in the incident, bringing to five the number of alleged bar fight participants facing criminal charges.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News