Ah, the Clark's Fork Farm house, envision the the feel of sitting on your deck, drinking coffee, listening to your chickens while you take in the spectacular views of the valley. This home has endless potential for ideas. It would make a fantastic horse property! Have your chickens with the rustic chicken coop, enjoy the mature trees and the beautiful green lawn this home has. 2 grain bins perfect for your mini farm or using some fun Pinterest Gazebo ideas. 2 wells on property. Oversized double car garage/shop. Tinker with all of your projects and have room to park your rigs as well. So many updates has been done to this home including all new windows on the main floor as well as new siding with insulation, panoramic views of the mountains . Enjoy the newly remodeled bathroom, farm house cute! One Hour commute from Billings/Cody/20 min to Red Lodge/short drive to Yellowstone Park!
4 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $500,000
