4 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $550,000

Serene country property outside Bridger, MT. This 46 acre property features a pasture and loafing shed perfect for horses and lots of places to explore along and on top of the rock bluff. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets, views of the mountains and wandering wildlife from the spacious deck. This well built ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms on the main level, full bathroom, kitchen with eat-in dining and living room with large windows allowing lots of natural light. There's room to expand and put your finishing touches on the partially finished basement, that includes a family room with pellet stove, laundry room plumbed for a 2nd bathroom, finished non-egress bedroom and space for a 4th bedroom or additional living space.