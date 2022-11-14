Serene country property outside Bridger, MT. This 46 acre property features a pasture and loafing shed perfect for horses and lots of places to explore along and on top of the rock bluff. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets, views of the mountains and wandering wildlife from the spacious deck. This well built ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms on the main level, full bathroom, kitchen with eat-in dining and living room with large windows allowing lots of natural light. There's room to expand and put your finishing touches on the partially finished basement, that includes a family room with pellet stove, laundry room plumbed for a 2nd bathroom, finished non-egress bedroom and space for a 4th bedroom or additional living space.
4 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A skilled nursing home in Columbus is the latest to announce a voluntary closure, making for 10 nursing homes across the state that have shuttered their doors.
It took three construction seasons but a $27 million bridge along the Beartooth Highway has been completed, no easy task.
The 440 crashes included four fatalities, two in Yellowstone County and two in Flathead County.
The man, who a neighbor described as being in his 50s, shared the home with two husky dogs named Shadow and Aspen.
I moved to Billings from Chicago where the closest thing to ranch life are petting zoos, and there haven't been any raging bulls since Michael Jordan in the ‘90s.
The Billings man killed last week in a motorcycle crash on Broadwater Avenue has been identified.
Authorities have identified the man killed over the weekend in a South Side shooting, and are still searching for a second suspect.
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
The DJ Hall of Fame inductee passed away Tuesday evening at the age of 98 after suffering a fall in the days prior.
U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Andrew Anglin, founder and operator of The Daily Stormer website.