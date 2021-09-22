Nestled along a duck hunting preserve on the Clark Fork River, The Taborsky Ranch is an ideal blend of privacy and recreation just minutes from town. A perfect set up for a small ranch, horse property, or development. Close to recreation in the Pryors, Beartooth's, and Clark Fork River. 86 acres with 36 shares of water rights - Sand Creek Canal. Corrals, barn, 32x48 Shop, and 2-car garage. The main home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, well designed kitchen, and a sunroom for soaking in the valley views. The second home was built in 2005, is 1176 sq ft and has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office space, and an open-concept kitchen, living and dining area. Great rental potential or use it for your guests or a multi-generational setup. Pasture lease in place until 3/1/22. Please note, photos 5, 6, 8, 9 and 11 are virtually staged.
4 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $799,000
