4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $1,799,000

A classy custom built home, a stones throw from blue ribbon trout fishing on the Stillwater River, and surrounded by the famous Beartooth Ranch are the first things that come to mind when you pull into the paved driveway of 36 Swinging Bridge Road. This home, completed in 2007, was built to last using incredible timber structures throughout the interior. Classic hardwood floors lead you from the entry to the tiled kitchen. All floors are heated with radiant in-floor heating. A large 30’ x 60’, high end finished shop sits on the property. The mature landscaping throughout this 2.6+/- acre property gives you the ranch feel with out all of the work. Beartooth Ranch will likely not be divided in our lifetime as it is in a conservation easement.