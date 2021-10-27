 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $235,000

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $235,000

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $235,000

Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Columbus, MT. Lots of storage inside and out with two sheds 8x8 and 8x12 with a 12x40 carport and a fenced in yard. Within blocks of the school system, parks and outdoor pool

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News