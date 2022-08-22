4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $759,000

Peaceful & private best describes this spectacular home! Enjoy 4 redwood decks with a top deck overlooking the Stillwater valley & enjoy the resident wildlife. Perfect place to work from home with DSL! Open & inviting with vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, stunning staircase, formal dining, rock wood fireplace, large walk-in pantry, media room with deck, double sided gas fireplace in primary with jetted tub, tile shower, double sinks w/granite and a large walk in closet. Huge 4 car garage with tall garage doors, attached to large additional storage space for your toys. Property borders homestead ranch and is located close to the Stillwater and Yellowstone Rivers with private access to the Yellowstone, 15 minutes to Columbus, 45 minutes to Billings, 50 minutes to Red Lodge Mountain, 30 mins to Cooney Reservoir. Come enjoy all that Montana has to offer! No hauling water!