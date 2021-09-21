Back On Market-no fault of home-same buyer changed their mind twice - SECLUDED HIGH MEADOW in the BEARTOOTH MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS in Scenic Nye, Montana - CUSTOM Exposed LOG POST and BEAM Construction by A&E ARCHITECTs - High-End RUSTIC FARM HOUSE 4,100 sf - 20 acres, SOUTH FACING MEADOW, Rocky Mountain VIEWS. 3 LEVELS, 4-BED*, 2-BATH. LOCAL and RECLAIMED materials-Big Sky LOG TIMBERS-Chicago Spiegel Warehouse PINE FLOORS-Montana TRAVERTINE TILE-Bozeman MILLWORK-Iron CHANDELIERS by Rusty-ANTIQUE BAR ISLAND Mexico. Detached Garage w/Bonus Room. Marvin Windows, Thermador Range, Cedar Siding, Galvanized Roof, Radiant Heat, DSL, CAT-5. Within Buffalo Jump Ranch is a for residents only private River Park on the Blue Ribbon STILLWATER RIVER. Private access into CUSTER NATIONAL FOREST. Low Volume Well with Cistern *no closet in Lower Bed *3 Bedrm Septic https://recreativemt.hd.pics/7-Eagle-Trail
4 Bedroom Home in Fishtail - $1,325,000
