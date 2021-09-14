4 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $549,999

Start your day off waking to the Big Sky filled with rays of sunshine gleaming over the towering Bighorn Mountains and reflecting off the Bighorn River. The impressive Bighorn Canyon displays rock formations and striations that offer dramatic scenes visitors come from all over to see. This home allows you to live what you love and help others find the same passion for Montana’s glorious scenery with some of the world’s best fishing destinations. And the best part is, you can start right away! This home is fully furnished and 2000 square feet embellished with all the needed amenities.