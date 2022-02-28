A 2000 sqft. vacation Home in Fort Smith Montana. Just a half of mile away from the World Famous Bighorn River and minutes away from Bighorn Canyon National Recreational Area and Bighorn Lake. This home is 4 bedroom with two beds each and 4 full bathrooms attached. It sits on a large lot for plenty of room to add on a garage and boat house for all your toy's. The home comes fully furnished right down to the pots and pans, just move in. If you are a fisherman the River has Rainbow and Brown Trout. The browns can be up to 18-20" plus. If you are a lake fisherman the lake offers a good population of Walleye, Small mouth Bass, Crappie and Lake Trout. If you are a Hunter the area has some of the best upland bird and waterfowl hunting in the State. So if you are an outdoor enthusiast looking for a great getaway in Montana, This is a must see property at a very affordable price.
4 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $550,000
