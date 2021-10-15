4 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $70,000

This large mobile in Fort Smith is like new on the inside but needs some help on the exterior. 4 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath is a very spacious mobile at 1216 square foot. The Blairhouse home was a top of the line in 1978 and has a split floor plan with 1 bedroom and half bath on one end and the Master and other 2 bedroom on the other end with a large bathroom and laundry area.