Don't miss this absolutely adorable, move in ready home on a corner lot in Hardin. New LVP, fresh paint, new kitchen, trim work, and so much more. You will love the open airy feel on the main floor with 2 beds and bath. Super layout to maximize all this home has to offer with 2 non egress beds and living space in the basement! Across the street to a school and park. The oversized shop in the alley is just what you need for all your toys. All information gathered from third party sources and deemed reliable. KWYP does not warrant or guarantee information, provided as information is subject to change.
4 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $195,900
