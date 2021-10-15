4 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $99,000

NEW Beautiful real HARDWOOD FLOORS invite you into this large 4 bedroom wide open home. Oversized 9000 square foot lot with a covered patio area in the back to enjoy. Home is on a permanent block foundation with block piers. Newly painted inside and out! Durable metal roof. Main bedroom has a full bathroom with shower, and a huge walk in closet. Updated wiring and electrical panel. Own your own home and land at an affordable price. See a video walkthrough on Youtube:https://youtu.be/AZmiVRrJvws