4 Bedroom Home in Harlowton - $83,500

Cute & charming with so much potential!! Come home to the house on the corner, it is ready to be yours!! Walk in and enjoy the open concept living, with the kitchen flowing into the dining and family room. There is a great area for a mudroom off of the backdoor, with a large closet for storage. The upstairs has the most darling two bedrooms living space with windows overlooking the open skies of Harlowton. Downstairs offers a large bedroom, and ample space for storage. Outside, you will love the mature landscaping with the beautiful perennial flowers that return each spring. Come check out this quaint and cozy home and make it yours!!

