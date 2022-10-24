4 Bedroom Home in Huntley - $1,999,000

Looking for a hobby farm or small ranchette? Like something straight out of the movies, the tree-lined driveway provides the perfect beginning to this beautiful 50.89 acre property. The custom log home radiates the quality & care put into every unique feature including the extensive beam work, grand entryway, large kitchen w/ butler's pantry, huge living room w/ river rock surround gas fireplace, master loft & heated indoor exercise pool. Enjoy open skies while sitting on the front porch or wrap around deck taking in the incredible views of the valley, serene retention pond & rolling hills. This property also offers endless interior storage w/ an attached 3 car garage, detached garage, 140ft x 60ft shop & 104ft x 100ft shop plus a perfect setup for livestock with shoot & separate corrals. Get the peace & quiet you dream of while only being 20 minutes from Billings. https://hd.pics/598935