Get a piece of the Montana Dream, 10 acres with this beautiful custome home. Bring all your toys and spread out. Outside city limits, just 10 min to the hospital corridor and less than 20 minutes to the Westend of town for resturants and shopping. 40 X 30 Shop with 14' sidewalls. Heated 1200 sq ft garage. New Oct 2021 NO NEED TO HAUL WATER - Well, feeds cistern. Recessed lighting. Baily motorized Blinds. Home Theater. Solid surface counters. Walk in Pantry. Porcelian tile in foyer, kitchen, utility room and pantry, Tray ceilings. Double hung atrium windows. Lighted outdoor gazebo with fire pit. Home has smart features that control blinds, lights, thermostat, fire alarms, and front door lock by phone.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntley - $744,000
