4 Bedroom Home in Huntley - $750,000

Great property with an awesome view of hills of Squaw Creek , Pryor Creek and Pryor Creek golf course. 1200 square foot shop w its own cistern, septic and electric . Kitchen on main and lower floors. Beautiful sun porch with a outstanding view. Someone can live on main floor and someone on upper floor. mature trees in yard.

