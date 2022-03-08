Location at edge of town. Stately and immaculately kept 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms on a quiet non thru street. Main level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with jetted tubs in both as well as main floor laundry. Cheery kitchen has been remodeled with hickory cabinets, breakfast island and plenty of storage. Dining room has patio slider doors to large, covered back deck with steps down to the manicured, shaded, back yard. New pellet stove in living room. The second floor has 2 large bonus rooms for recreation/entertainment,crafts or more storage, 1 bedroom and 1 full bath. Basement is finished with 2 large recreation rooms (pool table stays), full bathroom. Both the main floor and basement have hot water heating, upper level is EBB. The 3 car attached garage is over-sized 30x30. Half acre lot with mature cottonwood trees. Well for outside watering. Shed and newer fencing.
4 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $440,000
