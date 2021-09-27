 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $730,000

Don't miss this gorgeous Montana horse property! So much peace and quiet on this beautiful acreage, located 8 miles south of Laurel. This 23 acres sits at the end of a dead end road and is immaculately cared for with picturesque views. Great well services the house and UGSP for the 3/4 acre lawn. Well pump and main water line/power line has been replaced in the last 3 years. New metal roof, new siding. Gorgeous raised bed garden area with a mini Vineyard that produces delicious Chardonnay and Rose' wines. Mature trees, apple trees. Beautiful sunrises. Detached 20x20 shop with separate tack room. Loafing shed and chicken coop is a short walk out the back door. Lots of great upgrades inside including new LVP flooring, new appliances and fresh paint. Great main level living with the master and two other bedrooms on the main floor. Pellet stove in the basement keeps it cozy in the winter.

