Don't miss this gorgeous Montana horse property! So much peace and quiet on this beautiful acreage, located 8 miles south of Laurel. This 23 acres sits at the end of a dead end road and is immaculately cared for with picturesque views. Great well services the house and UGSP for the 3/4 acre lawn. Well pump and main water line/power line has been replaced in the last 3 years. New metal roof, new siding. Gorgeous raised bed garden area with a mini Vineyard that produces delicious Chardonnay and Rose' wines. Mature trees, apple trees. Beautiful sunrises. Detached 20x20 shop with separate tack room. Loafing shed and chicken coop is a short walk out the back door. Lots of great upgrades inside including new LVP flooring, new appliances and fresh paint. Great main level living with the master and two other bedrooms on the main floor. Pellet stove in the basement keeps it cozy in the winter.
4 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $730,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 5 min to read
At first, Deb and John Wood thought somebody shot four of their goats Wednesday evening.
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
A Billings man died Thursday after a pickup truck that he was traveling in went off the road near Lavina.
A Washington man has died in Yellowstone National Park and a search continues for his camping partner.
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
COVID-19 turmoil in Lodge Grass results in suspension, reinstatement of football coach and potential firing of AD
The controversy stems from Friday night's football game between Lodge Grass and Fairview.
At least three people have died after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana.
Cassie Ann Rathie, 32, of Billings, pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud and to aggravated identity theft.
A man is in the hospital after being shot near Billings Logan International Airport early Thursday morning.
Three more men face felony assault charges in Madison County tied to a bloody bar fight in Virginia City on the night of July 10 that seriously injured a husband and wife from Gallatin County. Another defendant was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault for his alleged role in the incident, bringing to five the number of alleged bar fight participants facing criminal charges.