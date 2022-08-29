4 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $1,800,000

Country living with abundant opportunity! This 80+ acre estate offers privacy, one owner home, breathtaking views of Yellowstone Valley, private pond stocked with trout, covered RV parking, hunting/shooting opportunity, 2400 sq ft barn w/stalls, water, corrals & room for arena. A total of 7 springs offer ample domestic, irrigation, and stock water, private gravel pit for future road development or other uses. Additional home sites with include a separate parcel and a level ridge top with spring and views of mountains and Yellowstone River. Home main level is vaulted with large windows, skylights, open space, kitchen/dining with extended deck, living area, primary suite, bedroom, bath and utility/mud room. Lower level hosts open space living area featuring two sided fireplace reaching to main level, game room, 2 bedrooms (1 non-egress), bath and storage. Convenient location!