End of the road privacy! 102+/- ac with a lot of Yellowstone River frontage! River rock construction surrounded by 100+ year old trees. Circular driveway. 2 story high Livingroom with sweeping fireplace up to the 2nd floor loft area. Very large kitchen/family room combo with tile flooring, large mud room with bathroom for clean up from the out doors! Wild life everywhere! Whitetail deer, moose, fox, pheasants are all common neighbors! Surrounded by Yellowstone River exceptional trout fishing. 11,900sf open sided pre-fab metal barn designed for a pure bred cattle operation. Lush green pastures with strong carrying capacity. 23 minutes to Billings! DRONE VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Call agent for video and details!
4 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $1,899,999
