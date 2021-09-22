 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $239,900

Loads of potential here in this large one level rancher sitting on nearly 3/4 of an acre lot. Residential multi-family zoning. Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, large dining and living room areas. Several unfinished projects here that need a handy person's attention.

