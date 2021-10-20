 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $299,000

Country living just minutes from Laurel! This adorable 4 bed/2 bath one-level rancher features a roomy floor plan, a large open light-filled kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors, a large mud/utility room, private well, a new roof, new exterior paint, new metal wainscoting and new garage doors. Enjoy the private fenced park-like yard lined with apple trees, plum trees and chokecherries. Conveniently attached to this rancher is a heated 32x28 garage/shop that has a large loft above for extra storage or could be an additional living area - a perfect option for a great workshop or a home business. No restrictions!

