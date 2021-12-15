4 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $325,000

A RARE and REMARKABLE home in Laurel. Every inch of this property, inside and outside has been updated! Updated Plumbing, Electrical, HVAC, Roof/Siding, Concrete, and more! The 1400 square foot single level home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A recent addition adding an amazing master suite complete with huge walk in closet, tiled master bathroom and private patio to the hot tub. The oversized garage/shop is ATTACHED to the home and is heated and fully finished and is just under 1,000 square feet. The backyard is fenced and has alley access allowing for additional Boat/RV Parking. Carport and Hot Tub are negotiable.