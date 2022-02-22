So much thought put into this first time on the market elegant 2 story home. Situated to take advantage of impressive mountain views and southern exposure. Main level with parlor, large living room with cathedral ceilings, custom kitchen with pantry, and luxurious master suite with 2 closets, bath with no step shower and jetted tub, upper level with 2 bedrooms, bath, loft area that is open to below and extra storage in attic, lower level has high ceilings throughout with large windows, spacious bedroom and great room areas, work shop/misc room has 1/2 bath, and direct access with steps to 3rd garage stall. The home is heated and cooled with multiple zone efficient ground source in floor and forced air heating along with convenient gas fireplace in living room. The triple garage has seperate 3rd stall workshop, oversized center OH door and has heated floors. You'll be impressed!
4 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $695,000
