4 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $855,000

This home sits on just over 15 acres of river frontage and horse acreage. This is a single level rancher with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Wheelchair accessible home. 2 car detached garage with storage room in the front. Additional oversized 3 car garage with 2 more storage rooms off the side. Large 2000 sq ft barn with heated room, tack room and game room. Fenced for horses and corals by barn. Well cared for home with some updates throughout. New bathroom that is wheelchair accessible and some new flooring throughout. New wood burning stove in the open living room. There is 3 wells on the property along with an underground fence for dogs.