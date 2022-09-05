This home sits on just over 15 acres of river frontage and horse acreage. This is a single level rancher with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Wheelchair accessible home. 2 car detached garage with storage room in the front. Additional oversized 3 car garage with 2 more storage rooms off the side. Large 2000 sq ft barn with heated room, tack room and game room. Fenced for horses and corals by barn. Well cared for home with some updates throughout. New bathroom that is wheelchair accessible and some new flooring throughout. New wood burning stove in the open living room. There is 3 wells on the property along with an underground fence for dogs.
4 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $855,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I’m still hearing from nurses going home in tears every day because they can’t give the appropriate care to their patients,” Clinic nurses union representative Amy Hauschild said.
A Billings resident is in custody on allegations that he beat and drowned his step son in a bath tub last year.
Billings Fire Department personnel extricate the injured driver of a Croell cement truck on I-90 Tuesday morning. One lane of I-90 and the Kin…
A Billings man convicted of criminal endangerment after facing charges of sexually assaulting a child in 2015 was exonerated on Tuesday.
Two men in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility are now accused of concealing makeshift weapons and assaulting a jailer earlier this month.
A Minnesota man who allegedly led Montana Highway Patrol on a chase that ended with a flaming wreck on I-94 is facing multiple charges in Yellowstone County District Court.
A fire in the Hay Coulee and Stampede Road area south of Roundup destroyed a home Friday. Also destroyed on the property was a cabin and an outbuilding, said fire officials.
A Billings man admitted Thursday to stabbing his mother to death in the midst of a mental health crisis last year.
In remote Wyoming, you'll find an old regal home with ornate pillars, a wrap-around porch and a lookout tower. This is the century-old mansion of the sheep king.
The suspect was driving over 150 mph when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed, said the Montana Highway Patrol