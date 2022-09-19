Beautiful Montana home in an exceptional setting on 952 Deeded Acres! 8 stall barn (or 4stall w/ equipment storage) hayloft, w/ drive through doors & adjacent corrals. Beautifully built roping arena w/ continuous metal fence, add'l corrals w/ heated waterer. 50'x102' shop, 14' doors, 20' sides, 2 heaters & spray foam insulated walls & ceiling. Shop has add'l guest quarters -plumbing is roughed in. Water rights for irrigation (never used) & stock water, property has a creek & pond. Buried water lines to 2 rubber tire tanks. 160 ac state lease. Home has lg. kitchen, all stainless appliances, quartz counter tops & beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Wood burning fireplace and views from almost every room! Covered porch surrounds 2 sides. Underground sprinklers. Approx. 100 add'l ac has been historically traded w/ the neighbor - ask agent. Info per seller/county, buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in Lavina - $1,700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The members-only social and business club on the 22nd floor of the DoubleTree Hotel has closed.
Billings Police have arrested four people, two of them juveniles, in connection with the Jan. 16 shooting death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker.
At about 3:45 a.m., an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were shot after an argument, police said in a social media post.
The two men forced their way into an RV, police said.
Jones was booked into the jail Sept. 8, and was found unresponsive in his cell by a guard Sept. 9.
At about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, a 37-year-old man was shot while in the intersection of 4th South and South 30th Street.
The old three-story Billings Hardware building at the corner of Montana Avenue and North Broadway will be redeveloped into a 24-unit apartment complex atop ground floor retail shops.
Nearly eight months to the day Billings teen Khoen Parker was shot and killed, five people have been charged in connection to his death.
A teenage human trafficking victim who stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man's family.
The victim, a 43-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.