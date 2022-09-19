4 Bedroom Home in Lavina - $1,700,000

Beautiful Montana home in an exceptional setting on 952 Deeded Acres! 8 stall barn (or 4stall w/ equipment storage) hayloft, w/ drive through doors & adjacent corrals. Beautifully built roping arena w/ continuous metal fence, add'l corrals w/ heated waterer. 50'x102' shop, 14' doors, 20' sides, 2 heaters & spray foam insulated walls & ceiling. Shop has add'l guest quarters -plumbing is roughed in. Water rights for irrigation (never used) & stock water, property has a creek & pond. Buried water lines to 2 rubber tire tanks. 160 ac state lease. Home has lg. kitchen, all stainless appliances, quartz counter tops & beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Wood burning fireplace and views from almost every room! Covered porch surrounds 2 sides. Underground sprinklers. Approx. 100 add'l ac has been historically traded w/ the neighbor - ask agent. Info per seller/county, buyer to verify.