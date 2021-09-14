4 Bedroom Home in Lavina - $179,900

BEAUTIFUL VIEWS of the Musselshell Valley/River in this 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 30 gorgeous acres. Located 15 minutes from Lavina and 1 hour to Billings Montana, this place has so much for an outdoor kind of family. Barn, Shop, Extra Garage, tack room. In addition to the Propane heat, it includes a wood furnace. This home needs updating and the basement needs completion but is in move in ready condition. The land has natural grass and is partially fenced. Washer/Dryer, 2 kitchens.