A hunter or cowboys paradise! This beautiful Montana home sits on 952 deeded acres. Underground sprinklers feed the yard in the warmer months and a wood fireplace inside when there's snowfall. Attached to the home is a 2 car garage + an oversized 50x102ft shop. This fenced livestock property has a barn, corrals and roping arena with continuous metal fence cemented in. The heated shop has been spray foam insulated including the ceiling. Water rights for flood irrigation, stock and domestic use. State land of addtl. 164 acres on the E side of southern parcel is available for yearly lease, currently leased at about $500/year. Addtl acreage for even more land use is currently traded for fence maintenance but unrequired, hasn't been surveyed but acreage is similar to N parcel, beneficial to both parties and makes access and useability very nice.
4 Bedroom Home in Lavina - $2,100,000
