4 Bedroom Home in Molt/Rapelje - $779,000

Approximately 9 acres close to Billings with a beautiful log home and treed setting. Peaceful and private & just off Buffalo Trail (not a long drive to home). You'll love the open floor plan with large dining area off the kitchen. (Pantry could be main flr laundry) Natural light flows throughout guiding you to a cozy living area with pellet stove and country views. With a bsmt family room (&pellet stove), bedrooms and bath you can walk through a massive mud room (laundry) to the garage and outside. The shop has a barn like area in the back and another storage building close by. For those folks who want the perfect home w/acreage close in to Billings & Laurel, this is it.