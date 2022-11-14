Approximately 9 acres close to Billings with a beautiful log home and treed setting. Peaceful and private & just off Buffalo Trail (not a long drive to home). You'll love the open floor plan with large dining area off the kitchen. (Pantry could be main flr laundry) Natural light flows throughout guiding you to a cozy living area with pellet stove and country views. With a bsmt family room (&pellet stove), bedrooms and bath you can walk through a massive mud room (laundry) to the garage and outside. The shop has a barn like area in the back and another storage building close by. For those folks who want the perfect home w/acreage close in to Billings & Laurel, this is it.
4 Bedroom Home in Molt/Rapelje - $779,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A skilled nursing home in Columbus is the latest to announce a voluntary closure, making for 10 nursing homes across the state that have shuttered their doors.
It took three construction seasons but a $27 million bridge along the Beartooth Highway has been completed, no easy task.
The 440 crashes included four fatalities, two in Yellowstone County and two in Flathead County.
The man, who a neighbor described as being in his 50s, shared the home with two husky dogs named Shadow and Aspen.
I moved to Billings from Chicago where the closest thing to ranch life are petting zoos, and there haven't been any raging bulls since Michael Jordan in the ‘90s.
The Billings man killed last week in a motorcycle crash on Broadwater Avenue has been identified.
Authorities have identified the man killed over the weekend in a South Side shooting, and are still searching for a second suspect.
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
The DJ Hall of Fame inductee passed away Tuesday evening at the age of 98 after suffering a fall in the days prior.
U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Andrew Anglin, founder and operator of The Daily Stormer website.