4 Bedroom Home in Molt/Rapelje - $980,000

Find a relaxing haven in this well finished country home in a gated community just outside of Billings, Montana. Nestled in 11.6 acres with timbered canyon land the property is horse friendly, abundant in wildlife with stunning views of the Beartooth Mountains. This Parade of Homes model features stone and stucco exterior. The interior hardwood and tiled floor provide open inviting views to the magnificent landscape. The home features two gas fireplaces, large custom craft room, second kitchen, custom built Greenhouse, garden, and an ample stay-at-home office trimmed throughout with beautiful wood. A three-car attached garage provides adequate parking for large vehicles plus a detached 1750 foot insulated and finished shop provides a boat or toy storage bay, an RV bay and a two-car garage bay or workshop. Bring your horses to this truly one of a kind home!