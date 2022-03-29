4 Bedroom Home in Nye - $2,600,000

Soaring Eagle Ranch on the Stillwater River is the ultimate Montana retreat; 47 waterfront acres with 1/2 mile of river frontage, a stunning custom home, a charming fishing Lodge & caretakers quarters. Known for its world class fishing stream the Stillwater River valley also offers incredible mountain views & easy access to unlimited recreational opportunities. Constructed in 2014, the main home overlooks the river valley & features the finest amenities. Soaring windows & a stunning fireplace accent the great room but the kitchen is the heart of the home & it is stunning with beautiful cabinetry, high end appliances, wet bar, & pantry. The dining room is surrounded by a wall of windows to take in the view which makes entertaining spectacular. In a park like setting; the Fishing Lodge is as charming as can be, giving guests their own private space. Main home on 24 acres for $1,800,000