Soaring Eagle Ranch on the Stillwater River is the ultimate Montana retreat; 47 waterfront acres with 1/2 mile of river frontage, a stunning custom home, a charming fishing Lodge & caretakers quarters. Known for its world class fishing stream the Stillwater River valley also offers incredible mountain views & easy access to unlimited recreational opportunities. Constructed in 2014, the main home overlooks the river valley & features the finest amenities. Soaring windows & a stunning fireplace accent the great room but the kitchen is the heart of the home & it is stunning with beautiful cabinetry, high end appliances, wet bar, & pantry. The dining room is surrounded by a wall of windows to take in the view which makes entertaining spectacular. In a park like setting; the Fishing Lodge is as charming as can be, giving guests their own private space. Main home on 24 acres for $1,800,000
4 Bedroom Home in Nye - $2,600,000
The fire was initially reported at around 10 p.m., and crews had the blaze contained within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The mother of a West High School junior wants her daughter, who has Down syndrome, to complete her senior year, while the district is citing policy that says the soon-to-be 19-year-old is too old.
A Paradise Valley hiker was found dead by Park County Search and Rescue officials on Friday, a day after he was reported overdue.
A Billings teacher will spend the next 10 years in prison for trying to coerce a minor into sex.
Country artist Jonah Prill will play his new song "Fire It Up" on "American Song Contest," which airs live on NBC at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28.
This year’s race for the Billings School District 2 board is something this community hasn’t seen in a long time.
A Billings woman accused of possessing multiple drugs, including meth and more than 9,000 fentanyl pills for distribution admitted to traffick…
Chandler Pelletier, 29, of Belgrade, Mont. died after he reportedly fell while snowboarding in an area of steep terrain known as the North Summit Snowfield.
Water returns to Lake Elmo beginning April 15 and before it arrives Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks has a lot of work to do.
The Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium, a landmark events hub on Broadwater Avenue in midtown Billings, is under contract to be sold.