4 Bedroom Home in Other-See Remarks - $119,000

Family home in Rapelje MT is living in small town America just up the road from Columbus. This 4 Bed 1 Bath has so many possibilities. 3 Bedrooms on the main floor and a non-conforming bedroom in the basement with one full bath on the main floor. There is a bathroom with the plumbing roughed in and ready to create a bath between the house and the garage. The large workshop could be used as a home business or turned in to more living space or a large family room. The Garage is extra deep and over sized on the large corner lot. Room to build a shop or garage. Home has Rapelje water system ($55 per month) and private septic system / tank. Great location with mountain views and peace and quiet. Newer propane heating systems and seller owned propane tank.

