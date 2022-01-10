4 Bedroom Home in Park City - $1,490,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom home on 3.5 landscaped acres with over 200 feet of riverfront. Enjoy spectacular views of the Yellowstone River and countless wildlife right off of large 2 level deck. A Gardner’s dream with several raised boxes, and a greenhouse. There are many fruit trees berry bushes, and perennial herbs. The oversized 3 car garage is heated and has plenty of shelves for storage. Master suite is on the main level with 3 additional bedrooms downstairs. Large kitchen with hickory cabinets, eating area, oversized pantry, built-in desk, and solid surface countertops. Formal dinning and Livingroom have large south facing windows with views of the river bottom. Laundry/ Mudroom has built-in craft area and storage. Downstairs comes equipped with a large family room and wet bar for all your entertainment needs.