Anglers, Horse Lovers, Cattle Folk, Hunters, & Space Seekers... CHECK THIS OUT! No covenants/restrictions on this property! 109 deeded acres with approx. 23 acres of RR lease & all the WATER you could ask for! Ditch shares to the Big Ditch & the Yellowstone Ditch Co, along with a spring on the property and Yellowstone River Frontage! This property has great proximity to Billings, Red Lodge, and Bozeman. The views from the back porch are stunning! Sip your favorite drink while enjoying all the sounds & smells of river life. Deer, Moose, Ducks, Geese, and so many more animals live in your back yard! Original claw foot tub will be great to soak those long days away! Take a stroll down to the river and drop a line in the water. Blue Ribbon Fishing is literally steps away! You want to see this place!
4 Bedroom Home in Park City - $1,499,000
