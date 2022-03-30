4 Bedroom Home in Park City - $339,900

Check out this C.U.T.E. House! This house has tons of major components updated (windows, siding, doors, trim, roof). The Main Floor Master Suite has 2 closets and is very large with plenty of floor space. All main floor utilities! The upstairs has 2 large bedrooms as well as an adorable common space, including a window nook. There is plenty of storage in the partial basement. The yard is PERFECT for summer fun! Large deck, tons of space for your favorite yard games, and a TREE HOUSE!! Come take a look, and get ready to move before summer!! This home will not disappoint.