Under construction. Walk into bright and sunny home that with main floor master and utilities. Vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, large dining area with sliding doors to a covered patio The kitchen features and island and nice cabinet package. High definition laminate counter Bonus/bedroom upper level. Master suite with large walk in closet and tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms on the opposite side of the home. The upper bedroom (or bonus room) adds flex space. Oversized triple garage. Landscaped around the front and immediate area of the house (not the whole lot). The lot accommodates an area for future shop.Call agents for detail. Some variations made from plans. Photos (to follow)from previous builds of similar plan that reflects the interior finishes.Taxes estimated until assessed.Plan rendering to follow.
4 Bedroom Home in Park City - $569,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"These are the kinds of conditions they can tell stories about; ‘The day we did GameDay in five-degree weather in Bozeman.’” ESPN producer Drew Gallagher
Actor Kevin Costner hosts a four-part series on Yellowstone National Park that begins airing on Sunday.
The man killed in a hit-and-run on Broadwater Avenue two weeks ago has been identified.
Dylan Troy Jackson, 20, is wanted in federal court following charges of kidnapping and assault.
The circumstances surrounding the man's death remain unknown due to a lack of evidence, park officials said.
The Bobcats clinched a share of the Big Sky title for the first time in 10 years.
After leaving elected office, the 55-year-old formed a band called Corey Stapleton and The Pretty Pirates.
The Breakfast Flakes of Cat Country 102.9, Mark Wilson and Paul Mushaben, brought back Flakesgiving for the 35th year, handing out hundreds of meals to area residents for Thanksgiving.
Aged, sibling gray wolves rescued from a closing California facility in 2019 died at Red Lodge’s Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in October.
For years, jail administrators in Yellowstone County have been caught in the same vice squeezing detention facilities nationwide. It’s got too many inmates and not enough jailors.