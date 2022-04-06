4 Bedroom Home in Park City - $850,000

Extraordinary, custom 5 acre horse property in gated subdivision! The superbly renovated 1930's farmhouse is a sophisticated blend of old world charm and modern conveniences. The brand new kitchen is a dream with black stainless appliances and custom steel countertops. The luxurious master suite encompasses the upper level providing a relaxing area to escape to. Spacious bedrooms, coved ceilings, smart thermostats, and LVP flooring are just the start of this homes attributes! Take indoor living out to the new 2-level deck with gas fireplace and the custom outdoor kitchen complete with fridge, grill and storage. Two underground sprinkler systems provide ample water for the mature lawn and fruit trees. The horse set-up includes a lean-to barn with stalls, tack room, 4 Automatic Post Waterers (No Electricity/Freeze), 2 pastures, and riding pen. 3 high producing wells! Separate office space!