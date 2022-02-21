4 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $1,275,000

The gorgeous craftsmanship of this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features grand views of Red Lodge Mountain as well as both the Crazy and Beartooth mountain ranges. A beautiful upstairs office and bonus room could easily be used as a guest room or 5th bedroom. Open concept architectural design boasts vaulted ceilings with custom maple beams and open timber stair treads. The stunning interior aesthetics include porcelain counters, flooring and vanities throughout. Maple kitchen cabinetry and interior doors, white oak engineered hardwood floors with radiant floor heating, waterproof carpet, gas range and GE slate appliances are just a few of the details. The exterior of this home features yellow pine siding detailed with cedar trim and Montana Moss rock accents. Property has installed 60 gpm well for the inground sprinkler system.