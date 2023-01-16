 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $2,900,000

4 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $2,900,000

One of a kind! Only 5 minutes to Red Lodge or Ski resort, this is heaven on earth. This Montana masterpiece is nestled with a private pond and 15+ acres of West Fork creek frontage. Majestic views of Bear Tooth Mountains & Wapiti Valley with the sound of the creek. This majestic Montana custom home and it’s own private road has many well appointed features. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 5 fireplaces, 4 decks and a 1001 breathtaking views. The fabulous master bedroom includes a wood burning fireplace, on suite bathroom, huge jetted tub aside your personal private fireplace, custom tiled shower, separate steam shower & private deck. A cooks dream kitchen with a double oven, pot filler over a 6 burner “Wolf” gas stove, custom cabinets & granite tops. The heated oversized five car garage has room for all your toys. (Air BNB friendly property.) Don't forget to check out the video tour!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News